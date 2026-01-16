BURGLARY GENERIC

MILFORD, Del. - A man who is already facing charges for trying to burglarize a bank has now been charged for allegedly burglarizing three businesses.

Milford Police arrested 26-year-old John A Carey Jr., of Dover. Police say they linked Carey to a string of burglaries in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 at the following businesses:

  • My Sister’s Fault (Unit block of SW Front St.)
  • TJ’ Auto Repair (200 block of Marshall St.)
  • Country Corner Market (500 block of SE 2nd St.)

Carey was already incarcerated at the Sussex Correctional Institution for an attempted burglary at Del-One Federal Credit Union on Jan. 8. He was arrested for that incident on Jan. 9.

Man arrested for string of burglaries in Milford

Surveillance images from Jan. 8 show the suspect who allegedly attempted to burglarize the Del-One Federal Credit Union in Milford.

(Courtesy: Milford Police Department)

On Jan. 15, Carey was charged with the following for the three previous burglaries:

  • Wearing a Disguise during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony) (3)
  • Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony) (2)
  • Theft under $1500 (6)
  • Criminal Mischief (3)

Carey was issued a $30,000 cash bond and remains in the custody of the Department of Correction.  He was issued a no contact order with the victims and ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.

Tags

Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

Recommended for you