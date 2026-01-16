Man arrested for string of burglaries in Milford

MILFORD, Del. - A man who is already facing charges for trying to burglarize a bank has now been charged for allegedly burglarizing three businesses.
Milford Police arrested 26-year-old John A Carey Jr., of Dover. Police say they linked Carey to a string of burglaries in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 at the following businesses:
- My Sister’s Fault (Unit block of SW Front St.)
- TJ’ Auto Repair (200 block of Marshall St.)
- Country Corner Market (500 block of SE 2nd St.)
Carey was already incarcerated at the Sussex Correctional Institution for an attempted burglary at Del-One Federal Credit Union on Jan. 8. He was arrested for that incident on Jan. 9.
On Jan. 15, Carey was charged with the following for the three previous burglaries:
- Wearing a Disguise during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony) (3)
- Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony) (2)
- Theft under $1500 (6)
- Criminal Mischief (3)
Carey was issued a $30,000 cash bond and remains in the custody of the Department of Correction. He was issued a no contact order with the victims and ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.