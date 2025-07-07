DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has announced the arrest of a 20-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting in June.
Police launched their investigation on June 14 after numerous men were shot outside a home on Barrister Place at about 12:45 a.m. One of the victims, Daniel Guzman Jr., was killed in the shooting. At least four others were injured.
The aftermath of the shooting saw Dover officials and community members joining together to urge an end to “senseless violence.”
Police say their investigation revealed at least three groups of people were shooting at each other during the incident. On July 2, authorities say they arrested Makhai Miller, 20, for his participation in the shooting, though did not say he was responsible for Guzman’s death.
“While Miller was involved in the shooting incident, Detectives are continuing to gather and evaluate evidence and are working closely with the Delaware Department of Justice to identify the individual responsible for the homicide and bring justice for Daniel's family,” the Dover Police Department said in a press release.
Miller was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $66,000 cash bail and charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Reckless Endangering First Degree.