Man Arrested on Assault Charges After Garden Rake Attack

Bridgeville, Del. - Troopers say they arrested a 51-year-old Richard Weston, of Seaford, for felony assault and weapon related charges.
Delaware State Police say on Sept. 14, around 4:17 p.m., troopers were called to the 12000 block of Jones Dogwood Lane in Bridgeville for a report of an assault.
Troopers say they talked to two injured women and witnesses, and learned that the suspect, Richard Weston, got into an argument with the victims after repeatedly trespassing onto their property.
Troopers say during the argument, Weston grabbed a garden rake from a neighbor's property and assaulted one of the women, casing puncture injuries on her torso. Authorities say Weston also struck the other woman in her face with his hands, causing her to have a swollen eye and cut on her left hand.
Both victims were reportedly taken to an area hospital by ambulance for their injuries. Troopers say Weston fled the area on foot before troopers arrived.
An arrest warrant was issued for Weston, and on Sept. 15, troopers located and arrested him. Weston was transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Assault 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing 2x (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Assault 3rd Degree
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
Weston was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $83,050 cash bond.