Man Arrested on Drug and Resisting Arrest Charges in Dover

DOVER, DE - A man was arrested after an incident in a gas station bathroom.
Delaware State Police arrested 42-year-old Paul Brand, of Smyrna. State Police say on May 27, around 7:15 p.m., a trooper responded the Royal Farms in Dover for a report of a man who was screaming in the men's bathroom for over an hour.
State Police say the trooper searched the man, later identified as Brand, and found a clear sandwich bag containing numerous small plastic orange capsules filled with a white powdery substance. Authorities say Brand failed to comply with the trooper during the arrest and struck the trooper. In the struggle, troopers say Brand flushed the plastic bag of capsules down the toilet. Brand was ultimately arrested after a taser was deployed.
Brand was taken to Troop 9, where he was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on his own recognizance.
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance except Human Growth Hormone without Prescription
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Trespass