Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Dover

DOVER, DE - Troopers reportedly arrested a man after finding methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Delaware State Police say they arrested 36-year-old Matthew Dunham of Frederica, on felony charges. State Police say on Feb. 22, around 1:39 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a black Honda CRV with expired Delaware registration traveling on Route 13 in the area of Route 42 in Dover. The trooper reportedly conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified by authorities as Matthew Dunham.
Authorities say Dunham was unable to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance to the trooper. A computer inquiry revealed his license was suspended, according to state police.
During the traffic stop, troopers say they observed Dunham going through a lunchbox on the front passenger seat, inside of which troopers reportedly observed drug paraphernalia. Troopers say they conducted a search of the Honda and discovered a clear plastic bag containing approximately 25.62 grams of methamphetamine. Dunham was taken into custody without incident.
Dunham was taken to Troop 9, where he was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $40,005 secured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended
- Additional Traffic Violations