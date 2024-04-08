DOVER, DE.- A man is facing felony gun charges following a traffic stop in Dover.
Delaware State Police say a car was seen speeding on West Lebanon Road near South State Street in Dover around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Troopers say they pulled the car over for a traffic stop and found two handgun magazines, a green Polymer 80 ghost gun concealed under the driver’s seat, 102 rounds of ammunition, and 3 handgun magazines.
They say the driver, 22-year-old Robert Coombes of Dover, was taken into custody.
Coombes was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,200 secured bond.
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of Untraceable Firearm (Felony)
- Multiple Traffic Violations