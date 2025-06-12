burglary

DOVER, DE - Dover Police have arrested a man on burglary and trespassing charges after allegedly catching him at the Holy Cross Church in Dover.

Police say they were first called to the church at around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, on reports of a burglary. Investigators say they learned a man had somehow entered the church and attempted to steal money from the collection boxes before leaving. Police say they identified Joseph Skowronski, 42, as the suspect. Skowronski had a no-contact order stemming from a separate incident at Holy Cross, according to authorities. 

Joseph Skowronski

Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, police conducted a proactive property check at the church. Upon arrival, investigators say they found an open door and began a search of the building and found Skowronski. 

Skowronski was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institute on $6,000 secured bail on the following charges:

-Burglary Third Degree

-Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree

-Attempted Theft

-Non-Compliance with Bond (2x)

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

