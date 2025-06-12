DOVER, DE - Dover Police have arrested a man on burglary and trespassing charges after allegedly catching him at the Holy Cross Church in Dover.
Police say they were first called to the church at around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, on reports of a burglary. Investigators say they learned a man had somehow entered the church and attempted to steal money from the collection boxes before leaving. Police say they identified Joseph Skowronski, 42, as the suspect. Skowronski had a no-contact order stemming from a separate incident at Holy Cross, according to authorities.
Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, police conducted a proactive property check at the church. Upon arrival, investigators say they found an open door and began a search of the building and found Skowronski.
Skowronski was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institute on $6,000 secured bail on the following charges:
-Burglary Third Degree
-Criminal Trespassing in the Second Degree
-Attempted Theft
-Non-Compliance with Bond (2x)