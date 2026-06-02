SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department has announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man after they say he kidnapped his girlfriend.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Hall Street on reports of a woman yelling for help from a car being driven recklessly on May 30. While they were responding, police say they received multiple other calls regarding a hit and run collision and a woman being dragged back toward a car.
Police say Khalil Bell-Houchens, 25, picked up his girlfriend before the two began arguing. The victim told Bell-Houchens she wanted to get out of the car, but he forced her to remain in the vehicle and threatened they were both going to die, according to investigators. Bell-Houchens then allegedly drove the car up on a sidewalk and hit at least one parked vehicle.
The woman was eventually able to jump out of the moving vehicle, police say, and witnesses were able to chase Bell-Houchens off when he attempted to pull her back into the vehicle. Bell-Houchens then fled but was later found at his home and arrested.
Bell-Houchens was taken to Sussex Correctional Institute on $139,800 cash bail on the following charges:
-Kidnapping 1st
-Possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony
-Assault 2nd
-Reckless endangering 1st
-Provide false statement to law enforcement to hinder/delay
-Terroristic Threatening
-Offensive touching
-Reckless driving
-Disorderly conduct
-Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury
-Driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk
-Driving a motor vehicle at unreasonable speed
-Removal of a vehicle from a collision scene
-Fictitious or cancelled registration
-Failure to have required insurance
-Failure to provide information at a collision scene
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645.