ARREST GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department has announced the arrest of a 25-year-old man after they say he kidnapped his girlfriend.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Hall Street on reports of a woman yelling for help from a car being driven recklessly on May 30. While they were responding, police say they received multiple other calls regarding a hit and run collision and a woman being dragged back toward a car. 

Police say Khalil Bell-Houchens, 25, picked up his girlfriend before the two began arguing. The victim told Bell-Houchens she wanted to get out of the car, but he forced her to remain in the vehicle and threatened they were both going to die, according to investigators. Bell-Houchens then allegedly drove the car up on a sidewalk and hit at least one parked vehicle.

The woman was eventually able to jump out of the moving vehicle, police say, and witnesses were able to chase Bell-Houchens off when he attempted to pull her back into the vehicle. Bell-Houchens then fled but was later found at his home and arrested. 

Khalil Bell-Houchens

Seaford Police Department

Bell-Houchens was taken to Sussex Correctional Institute on $139,800 cash bail on the following charges:

-Kidnapping 1st 

-Possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony

-Assault 2nd 

-Reckless endangering 1st 

-Provide false statement to law enforcement to hinder/delay 

-Terroristic Threatening 

-Offensive touching 

-Reckless driving

-Disorderly conduct 

-Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury 

-Driving a motor vehicle on a sidewalk 

-Driving a motor vehicle at unreasonable speed 

-Removal of a vehicle from a collision scene

-Fictitious or cancelled registration

-Failure to have required insurance

-Failure to provide information at a collision scene

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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