LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Rehoboth Beach man on multiple charges following a road rage incident in Lewes on Saturday.
According to State Police, troopers were called to the area of Coastal Highway and Wescoats Road on reports of a road rage incident involving a knife. Upon arrival, police say they were told a man driving a moped came to a stop in front of a car at a red light on Coastal Highway. The man then got off the moped and approached the car with a knife and threatened the two occupants of the car, according to police. The suspect got back on the moped and fled south as the victim’s called 9-1-1.
Soon after, a Delaware State Trooper saw a man on a moped matching the suspect’s description driving south near airport road. The trooper pulled the moped over, but the driver, later identified as Tyler Draine, 27, ignored verbal commands and ran across Coastal Highway in front of multiple cars, according to police. Draine was arrested after a brief foot pursuit, and was found to have a pocketknife in his possession, police say.
Draine was charged with the following before being released on a $6,202 unsecured bond:
-Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts
-Terroristic Threatening – 2 counts
-Disorderly Conduct – 2 counts
-Carry a Concealed Dangerous Instrument
-Resisting Arrest
-Expired Tags
-Crossing at Other Than a Crosswalk