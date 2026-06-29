Man charged with robbing person trying to buy computer in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Police say a man is suspected of robbing multiple people under the pretense of selling a computer.
Salisbury Police say the armed robbery happened on June 28 at an apartment complex in the area of Emory Court. Investigators say the victim had arranged to purchase a gaming desktop computer that was listed online. Upon arrival, police say the victim was confronted by the seller, Yohance Baynard, who demanded money while brandishing a gun.
During their investigation, detectives identified more victims involved in incidents with a similar pattern.
Baynard was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center.