Armed Robbery

(Photo: MGN)

SALISBURY, Md. - Police say a man is suspected of robbing multiple people under the pretense of selling a computer.

Salisbury Police say the armed robbery happened on June 28 at an apartment complex in the area of Emory Court. Investigators say the victim had arranged to purchase a gaming desktop computer that was listed online. Upon arrival, police say the victim was confronted by the seller, Yohance Baynard, who demanded money while brandishing a gun.

During their investigation, detectives identified more victims involved in incidents with a similar pattern.

Man charged with robbing person trying to buy computer in Salisbury

Yohance Baynard

(Courtesy: Salisbury Police Department)

Baynard was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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