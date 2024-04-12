SMYRNA, DE - The Smyrna Police Department has arrested a Townsend man on charges of threatening another man and his family in a parking lot Thursday.
On April 11th, police responded to reports of a dispute in a Dunkin Donuts parking lot on N Dupont Blvd at around 8:30 p.m. Police say Shawn Evans, 34, of Townsend pulled behind another man’s car in the parking lot and began taking photos of the victim’s license plate. The victim, according to police, confronted Evans, who then displayed a can of pepper spray and threatened to shoot the victim. The dispute occurred while the victim’s wife and 3 minor children were present in the victim’s car, police say.
Authorities say they found Evans to be in possession of the pepper spray and a CO2 rubber ball gun. He was taken into custody and charged with the following:
-3 counts of Endangering the welfare of a child
-Reckless Endangering 2nd,
-Terroristic threatening
-Menacing.
Evans was released on his own recognizance pending a future court hearing, according to police.