Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.