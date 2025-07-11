SALISBURY, MD - An Elkridge, MD man has been convicted of a second-degree assault that left a detained boy seriously injured in 2024.
According to prosecutors, Lawenzo Z. Clarke, 30, was a Resident Advisor at the Department of Juvenile Services’ Lower Shore Children’s Center and responsible for detained youth.
Authorities say that on September 28, 2024, Clarke used excessive force and slammed a detained juvenile to the ground. The detainee reportedly struck his head and neck, losing consciousness. Medical exams revealed the victim suffered a displaced clavicle fracture and a thoracic vertebra fracture, according to the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Office for Wicomico County.
On July 8, Clarke was convicted of second-degree assault in Wicomico County Circuit Court.
“This conviction sends a clear message that the abuse of power by those entrusted to care for and protect young people in custody is unacceptable, indeed criminal," Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said. "Children in custody have a right to a safe environment while under the supervision of the State and we remain committed to holding accountable those who use their authority to harm others."