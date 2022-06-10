DOVER, Del.- Dover police are investigating a late Thursday night shooting that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.
Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South New Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located the victim lying in the roadway and began first aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to Bayhealth Kent Campus. The victim was struck a total of eight times by gunfire, with injuries to his upper extremities and torso. The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.