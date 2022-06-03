EASTON, Md. - Authorities are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in Easton that put a 62-year-old man in the hospital with critical injuries.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said that at around 3 a.m. Friday, firefighters from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies responded to a reported apartment fire on the 300 block of North Aurora Street. Upon arrival, firefighters had to break into the apartment and subsequently discovered the victim inside his bedroom. Firefighters rescued the man, and EMS personnel began life-saving treatment and transported him to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He is currently listed in critical condition.
In collaboration with detectives from the Easton Police Department, deputy state fire marshals have concluded that the fire originated inside the kitchen. The cause remains under investigation.