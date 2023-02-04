MILTON, Del. - A Milton man is dead after his car crashed into a home, according to State police.
According to Delaware State Police, on Feb. 4 around 12:30 a.m., 20 year-old Charles Maxwell was driving south on Harbeson Road at high speed when the car failed to make a gradual right curve in the road.
Police say the car exited the road, striking a stop sign at an intersection and traveling into the yard of a home on the 17000 block of Harbeson Road. Authorities say the car overturned continuously until crashing into the home's attached garage.
Maxwell was properly restrained and transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Harbeson Road was closed for approximately 4 hours.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal/1 J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.