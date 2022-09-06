EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton.
Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as Robert Stacey Jr., of Hurlock, Md., was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the Lincoln Navigator was identified as 41-year-old, Eric Higgenbottom, of Talbot County, Md. No other injuries occurred and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Westbound Ocean Gateway remained closed until about 7 p.m. Sunday, while officers conducted their investigation.