MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced the long-anticipated opening of the North Millsboro Bypass' first ramp and connector on Friday.
According to DelDOT, beginning on August 8, a new ramp connecting eastbound SR 20 to southbound US 113 will open midday. Sheep Pen Road to SR 20 will also reopen on Friday, according to officials.
This is the first section of the North Millsboro bypass to open following a lengthy construction period. DelDOT says the bypass is expected to fully open to traffic in late September.
Fore more information on the bypass project, you can visit DelDoT's project website here.