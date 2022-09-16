WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a motorcyclist died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 50 near Whaleyville.
The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610.
Troopers say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Route 610 attempted to cross Route 50 when it was hit by a 2017 Nissan Rouge heading west on Route 50.
The motorcyclist, identified as 61 year-old Richard Banning of Virginia was flow to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he died from his injuries on Friday morning.
The motorcycle passenger, a 69 year-old woman was flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury where she was treated for her injuries.
The incident remains under investigation and there is no word on any charges at this time.