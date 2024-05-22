GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware Department of Justice has secured a conviction on all charges against a Sussex County man in the killings of two people in Georgetown in 2022.
On January 22nd, 2022, Yony Morales-Garcia and his brother Emner Morales-Garcia entered Georgetown’s El Napolito restaurant wearing masks, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Emner Morales-Garcia stole a necklace from a bystander and fled when Yony Morales-Garcia shot two other bystanders. The two shooting victims, Armando Chilel Lopez and Honorio Velasquez, died of their wounds.
Emner Morales-Garcia, 23, was previously sentenced in February of 2024 for first degree robbery and second degree conspiracy. He was sentenced to 27 years with all but 9 suspended and six years of probation.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, Yony Morales-Garcia, 24, was convicted this week of Murder 1st Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (seven counts), Robbery 1st Degree, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony, Conspiracy 1st Degree, Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (three counts), and Aggravated Menacing in the killing of Lopez and Velasquez.
"I am immensely proud of our prosecutors for this decisive result,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “The two victims were the bedrock of their close-knit families, and thanks to the hard work of our team and the Delaware State Police, the perpetrators are being brought to justice. Our hearts are with the victim’s families as they grieve and heal.”
Sentencing for Yony Morales-Garcia is currently scheduled for July 12th, and the Attorney General’s Office says he faces a mandatory life sentence.