SALISBURY, MD- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Salisbury.
Police say they were called to a home on Parsons Road for a welfare check just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. They say a man at the residence, identified as 57-year-old Roy Walters, of Salisbury, was found with apparent gunshots wounds. He died at the scene, according to Maryland State Police.
Police believe that the shooting occurred around 3:50am on Friday, February 22nd.
MSP investigators are now asking the public with help in locating 31-year-old Jabril Roynell Walters of Princess Anne. According to law enforcement, he is the son of the victim, Roy Walters, and has an "outstanding warrant for his arrest in relation to a first-degree assault that occurred in July 2024."
Investigators believe that Jabril may have information related to his father's death.
Police describe Jabril as 5’7” tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact MSP at (410)749-3101, SPD at (410)548-3165, or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410)548-1776.