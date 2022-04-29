Accomack crash

Virginia State Police said 25-year-old Dajon Trikece Wise, of Parksley, Va., was found shot to death following a single-car crash on Thursday morning. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

ACCOMAC, Va.- Virginia State Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Accomack County that left a 25-year-old man dead. 

At around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 13/Lankford Highway at the intersection of Front Street and Mary N Smith Road. When troopers arrived on the scene they discovered a silver 2011 Ford Focus in the median, with a male driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver, identified as Dajon Trikece Wise, of Fisher Road in Parksley, Va., died at the scene. 

Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov
 
 
 

Tags

Kye Parsons is the editor of WBOC.com. He came to WBOC with several years experience as an award-winning journalist on Delmarva. Prior to entering the world of multimedia, he worked as a newspaper editor and reporter. E-mail him at kparsons@wboc.com .

Recommended for you