ACCOMAC, Va.- Virginia State Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting in Accomack County that left a 25-year-old man dead.
At around 7:35 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 13/Lankford Highway at the intersection of Front Street and Mary N Smith Road. When troopers arrived on the scene they discovered a silver 2011 Ford Focus in the median, with a male driver suffering from a gunshot wound. The driver, identified as Dajon Trikece Wise, of Fisher Road in Parksley, Va., died at the scene.