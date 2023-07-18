DELMAR, Del. - First responders and the Delaware State Police have rescued a man who reportedly fell while working at a silo at Amick Farms in Delmar.
Delaware State Police say the man fell 10-12 feet Tuesday afternoon while cutting steel on a silo platform. The man hit his head on a ledge during the fall, according to police, and suffered serious injuries. A DSP helicopter flew the injured man to a local hospital.
Police say there does not appear to be any criminal elements involved. The man's current condition is unknown at this time.
WBOC’s Hunter Landon and Chopper 16 were on the scene in Delmar.