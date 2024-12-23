HARTLY, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Hartly that left one man injured and claimed the life of his horse.
According to investigators, a man was riding his Clydesdale on Pearson’s Corner Road near Kenton Road on December 17 just after 6 p.m. Police say a pick-up truck was driving towards the horse as the rider began steering the horse out of the roadway. The Clydesdale was partially off of the road when the truck reportedly hit the animal’s back legs, throwing the rider off.
Police say the truck did not stop and continued driving on Pearson’s Corner Road.
The rider, 34-year-old Brent Marckese, of Bear, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a veterinarian responded to the scene and euthanized the horse.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the crash and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them at 302-378-5749.
WBOC reached out to Marckese on Monday who said the horse’s body was taken to a landfill after she was euthanized. Marckese has since attempted to recover the body of the beloved Clydesdale, named Michigan’s Breeze, to cremate her. His efforts have so far been unsuccessful.
The Delaware Solid Waste Authority tells WBOC that permits and state regulations prohibit scavenging from landfills due to health and safety concerns. A special waste policy allows for deceased livestock to be brought to landfills.
