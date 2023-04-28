SMYRNA, Del. - Police say a man is in serious condition after he was shot multiple times.
Smyrna Police detectives say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on the morning of Apr. 28 in the 200 block of First Avenue. Officers say they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in his upper torso and extremities.
The man was reportedly transported by a private car to the Smyrna-Clayton Emergency Room. The victim has since been transferred to Kent General Hospital where he remains in serious condition, according to police.
Police say there are currently no suspects and the victim is cooperating. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact SPD Detective M. Sarkissian at 302-653-9217.