EASTON, Md.- A man has been killed following a shooting in Easton Sunday evening.
Easton Police says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. at 108 Prospect Ave. Officers began life saving measures until Talbot County Paramedics arrived. On the way to the University of Maryland, Easton Hospital, the he died from his injuries.
Investigators learned that a fight happened in front of the home between the victim and another man. During the fight the victim was shot once and the other man ran from the scene.
Investigators are still attempting to confirm information regarding the suspect, victim, and what any possible witness may have observed. The victim’s identity has not been released.