FELTON, Del.- A man was killed in a car crash in Felton Thursday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say that a Mazda 5, driven by a 75-year-old man, was going eastbound on Carpenters Bridge Road near Roesville Road approaching a right curve, around 3 p.m.
For unknown reasons, the man crossed into the westbound lane and went off the north edge of the roadway, hitting a tree, according to police.
The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
Carpenters Bridge Road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.