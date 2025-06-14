DOVER, DE - A 22-year-old man is dead and multiple people were injured in a Dover shooting early Saturday, according to the Dover Police Department.
On June 14, Dover Police say they were called to Barrister Place at about 12:45 a.m. on reports of shots fired. There, authorities say they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital but unfortunately did not survive. His identity is currently being withheld pending notification of his family.
Four other men arrived at the hospital with injuries sustained from the shooting in private vehicles, according to police.
Authorities say the investigation revealed a group of people were standing outside of a home on the 400 block of Barrister Place when multiple suspects began shooting at them. Dover Police say there are currently no additional leads.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.