OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City man is pushing for a new way to get around town.
Andy Sanderson appeared before the Ocean City Council last week asking for permission to drive his low speed vehicle, or golf cart, along the Coastal Highway bus lane. Sanderson says his cart meets many of the same requirements as scooters and e-bikes, which already use the lane.
“What I'm trying to do is have the ability to move my vehicle, my LSV, from one end of town to the other in a dedicated lane,” Sanderson said. “Dedicated lanes, like the ones here in Ocean City, have certain requirements for what you can and can't use them for.”
Sanderson argues that his cart is fuel efficient, environmentally friendly and safe. He says the vehicle is outfitted with headlights, blinkers, tail lights and a horn.
“Well, I don't see any downside. It's fuel efficient. So we're cutting down on putting more carbons in the air. I'm saving money on gas. My monthly bill since I've had it has only gone up $12,” Sanderson said. “My gas to fill up my truck if I drove it to and from everywhere I went would be $35.”
Sanderson also pointed out that carts are becoming more common in Ocean City neighborhoods, with several of his neighbors now owning them. He says the growing popularity shows there is a demand.
But council members have raised concerns. Councilwoman Carol Proctor said Coastal Highway already faces heavy congestion, especially during the summer months when the population swells.
“In Ocean City in season, we have on average over 400,000 people here,” Proctor said. “We already have a very congested lane that's shared with scooters, bicycles, e-bikes. So it's already congested. And then if you put on top of that, 400,000 people here, just in my personal opinion, I just feel that it would not work here in Ocean City.”
The council voted unanimously to send the proposal to the town’s Bicycle Advisory Committee, Police Commission and Transportation Commission for review. Any recommendation would return to the council during a work session.
Even if the council agreed to allow golf carts, the decision would ultimately rest with the state, which governs Coastal Highway.
Sanderson says he plans to continue making his case, hoping to add golf carts to the mix of vehicles already on Ocean City’s busiest road.