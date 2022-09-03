DOVER, Del.- Police are looking for two men after they robbed another man in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory early Saturday morning in Dover.
Dover Police says a man pulled into the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory on N. Dupont Hwy. around 11:45 p.m. after having engine trouble. The man told police after several minutes of working on his car, two black men approached him, one showed a firearm and demanded money. The two men took an undisclosed amount of money and ran southbound from the area.
Through the course of the investigation police learned that the incident happened just after midnight.
The first suspect is described as a black man wearing all black with a face covering. The second suspect is described as a light skinned black man with an afro, wearing a beige long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a mask.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.