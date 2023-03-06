WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A New Church man will spend half a century behind bars for attempted murder several years ago in Salisbury.
Evron Terrell Strand, of New Church, was sentenced to 50 years in prison by the Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, the Honorable Karen M. Dean on March 3. Five years of the sentence is without the possibility of parole. The 23-year-old was found guilty following a three day jury trial of attempted second degree murder, firearm use in a crime of violence and related offences in December of last year. Sentencing had been postponed for the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.
On December 8, 2021 prosecutors say that Strand shot a man seven times, including in the chest and head, near Jersey Road in Salisbury. The victim was taken to Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center, where he survived his injuries.
Strand was identified by several witnesses as the shooter.