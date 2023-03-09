WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A man will spend nearly 40 years behind bars for the sexual abuse of a minor.
On March 3, the Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, the Honorable Karen M. Dean, sentenced Reginald Wallace, 60, to 35 years in prison.
Wallace had pleaded guilty on November 16, to Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sexual Offense in the Third Degree, and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, and sentencing was deferred pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.
Following his active sentence, Wallace will be on five years of supervised probation and will be subject to ten years of incarceration if he violates his probation.
From September of 2019 through November of 2021, Wallace sexually abused a child between 13 and 15 years old at the time of the offenses.
Wallace also physically abused two children in the same household, who were between 5 and 10 years old.