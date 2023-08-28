DORCHESTER CO., Md. - Dorchester County Public Schools have sent out a reminder ahead of the start of the school year that clear backpacks will be mandatory for students this year.
The County Public Schools cite efforts to improve security for students, teachers, and staff as the basis for the mandate. Water bottles must also be clear.
Schools will reportedly provide both the transparent backpacks and bottles to students, but parents can also provide their own if they prefer.
An incident earlier this year at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia, in which a 6-year-old shot his teacher, is also mentioned in the Public Schools’ statement on the mandate.
Dorchester County Public Schools say they feel the clear backpacks and water bottles are a basic step to take to help protect students and staff.
Classes throughout Dorchester County are set to begin next week when Grades 1-6, and 9 return to school on Tuesday, September 5th.