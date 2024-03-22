SNOW HILL, MD– The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) announced an upcoming manhole replacement will impact traffic on MD-12 (Snow Hill Road) starting March 28.
Spinello Construction crews will begin work at 9 a.m. Thursday to replace a sanitary manhole on MD-12 near River Street.
The northbound lane will be closed until replacement is complete, with flaggers, cones and arrow boards directing drivers through the work zone, according to Snow Hill Police. Drivers should expect significant delays during work hours.
Work is expected to be completed by 7 a.m. Friday, according to SHA.