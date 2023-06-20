Mappsville Man Dies in Crash

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - State police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the deadly crash.
According to Virginia State Police, on June 17 around 9 p.m., troopers responded to a deadly crash involving an ejection on Beartown Road in Mappsville. Troopers identified the driver as Stevie Justice, 56, of Mappsville.
Authorities say Justice was driving a 1999 Ford Expedition when he drove off the road, over corrected, and ran off the road again, overturning several times.
Troopers say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. Next of kin has been made.