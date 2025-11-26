REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach is planning on holding its annual Hometown Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 1st, causing multiple road closures.
City officials say these roads will be closed on Monday:
- Rehoboth Avenue will be closed from the traffic circle to the bandstand from 6-10 p.m.
- State Street, from Hickman Street to Rehoboth Avenue, and Country Club Drive will be closed from 4-10 p.m.
- Sussex Street, from Columbia Avenue to 4th Street, will be closed from 4-9 p.m.
- 5th Street, from Rehoboth Avenue to Kent Street, will be closed from 4-9 p.m.
The Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon and Half-Marathon will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6. City officials say more than 3,000 people will be participating.
Henlopen Avenue, Grove Street from Columbia Avenue to Henlopen Avenue, Gerar Street, 4th Street, and Sussex Street from 5th to 4th streets will all be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Rehoboth Beach.