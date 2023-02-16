Mardela Springs, Md. - Police have arrested a man on multiple charges including second degree rape and sex abuse of a minor.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a residence in Mardela Springs in reference to a rape on January 23rd. According to police, Joseph Norman Jr, 30, allegedly forced a juvenile into oral sex multiple times.
The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division and a thorough investigation was performed. Norman was arrested though later released on an unsecured bond.
Further investigation revealed that Norman had allegedly photographed the juvenile during one of the sex acts, police said.
On February 6th, A Wicomico County Grand Jury indicted Norman on 32 charges including numerous counts of rape, sex abuse of a minor, and possession of child pornography.
The Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Norman on February 9th. He is currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.