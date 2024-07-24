MARDELA SPRINGS, MD - A Wicomico County man has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of third degree sexual offense after a two-day trial.
According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Corey Sparks, 37, of Mardela Springs, sexually abused a child in his household between 2020 and 2021. Prosecutors say the victim was younger than 13.
On July 22nd, Sparks’ trial began with opening statements. The next day, July 23rd, Sparks pleaded guilty to the three charges before testimony or evidence had been presented to the jury.
“When children have the courage to report sexual abuse perpetrated against them, the process, unfortunately, does not end there,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Disclosure is an ongoing process that entails continuing interaction with the criminal justice system through multiple levels of investigation, pretrial proceedings, and, ultimately, trial. Survivors of abuse exhibit enduring strength throughout this sometimes lengthy process, and this is no less true in this case. Because of the comprehensive investigation and preparation of this case, and due to the multi-disciplinary approach employed by the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, a just result was delivered to this survivor prior to any testimony being given at trial. I hope the outcome in this case affords the survivor peace and closure.”
Sparks will remain in custody pending sentencing, the State’s Attorney’s Office says. He will be required to register as a Tier III sexual offender for life.