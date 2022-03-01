SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a Mardela Springs man to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a pre-teen child.
Jeremy Houck, 27, was convicted by a jury in November of sexual abuse of a minor. In addition to his prison sentence that was handed down last week by Judge Karen M. Dean, Houck will be required to register as a sexual offender remainder of his life, and will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision by the sexual offender management team.
Court records show that the offenses occurred between Sept. 1, 2011 and June 1, 2014. The minor victim was under the age of 11 at the time of the offenses, and came forward in 2019.