MARDELA SPRINGS, MD - A Wicomico County judge has sentenced a Mardela Springs woman to 55 years incarceration for various charges including first degree child abuse.
According to State’s Attorney for Wicomico County Jamie Dykes, Nicole Bochenek, 46, ran an unlicensed daycare center out of her home. On June 7th, 2023, police were called to the home on reports of an unresponsive 9-month-old child. Upon arrival, authorities found the severity of the child’s injuries required hospitalization at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. There, prosecutors say the child was diagnosed with injuries indicating abusive blunt-force trauma including skull fractures, brain bleeds, and spinal fractures.
Investigators say Detectives from the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center were dispatched to Bochenek’s home and found another child with injuries at the daycare.
The State’s Attorney’s Office says Bochenek admitted to shaking the child over the course of several weeks in attempts to silence the child’s cries. Bochenek also admitted to hitting the other child. A third child was also identified as having been abused at the daycare. All three victims were under 5 years old.
On March 21, 2024, Bochenek pleaded guilty to first degree child abuse, first degree assault, and two counts of second degree child abuse. A Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge sentenced her to 55 years behind bars on May 24th.
“These young children were helpless to protect themselves against the horrific abuse suffered at the hands of Bochenek,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “I am grateful for the lifesaving efforts of EMS personnel, the steadfast investigation by law enforcement and child protective services, and the Court’s strong sentence.”