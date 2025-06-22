SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Marine officials are urging boaters in Indian River Bay to remain vigilant after a distressed loggerhead sea turtle was reported over the weekend but has not yet been relocated.
The MERR Institute was notified Saturday afternoon of a loggerhead sea turtle in the Indian River Bay. The turtle seemed to be exhibiting signs of distress, including rapid surfacing behavior lasting only a few seconds. Despite an extensive search with the assistance of the DNREC Police, the turtle has not been seen since.
Officials say the turtle may be entangled or injured and appeared to be struggling during the initial sighting. Boaters who spot the turtle are asked to immediately call 302-228-5029 and, if possible, remain nearby until responders can arrive.
The MERR Institute says, "We want to express special thanks to the boater who first reported this turtle to us, and was able to capture some images despite the fact that the turtle would only pop up for a brief moment before disappearing from sight. This helped us to better evaluate the situation and to obtain a starting point for the search."
Marine wildlife officials say the turtle was originally seen in 12 feet of water, and officials were able to scan the area using 3-D depth-finding equipment. The search confirmed the turtle was no longer in the immediate vicinity and appeared to be free-swimming.
Officials emphasized that rescuing a sea turtle, which can weigh several hundred pounds, requires specialized equipment and trained personnel to avoid further injury to the animal or risk to rescuers. If the turtle is entangled or injured, it may require medical treatment and rehabilitation at a care facility.
The MERR Institute also noted the growing concern over boat-related injuries to marine wildlife. They say "over 50% of the sea turtles that strand in Delaware have boat propeller injuries, most of which are fatal."
The institute is now initiating an informational campaign to promote the use of boat propeller cages. Boat propeller cages are protective devices similar to a fan guard that shield marine life, boaters, and the propeller itself from collisions. Officials say propeller cages are a cost-effective safety measure that could significantly reduce injuries to sea turtles, terrapins, and other wildlife.
For updates or to report further sightings, contact the MERR Institute at 302-228-5029.