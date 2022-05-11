WILMINGTON, Del.– A Marydel husband and wife pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court for Delaware to tax charges arising out of a five-year scheme to avoid paying federal income and employment taxes.
According to court documents, Donald Gilliss, 48, and Amy Gilliss, 41, owned and operated Arundel Tree Service, a business offering tree care and removal services in Anne Arundel County and the surrounding area. For at least the past five years, the Gillisses operated Arundel as an off-the-books cash business, paying themselves and Arundel employees in cash.
Court records show that as part of the scheme, the Gillisses cashed Arundel customer checks at a check-cashing service and deposited the proceeds into their personal bank account. They also operated an off-the-books cash payroll for Arundel employees. Despite making cash deposits totaling $2 million dollars into their bank account, the Gillisses received an income tax refund from the IRS every year.
The Gillisses pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and face a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on Oct. 11.