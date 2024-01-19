MARYDEL, DEL - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old Marydel man on charges of attempted burglary at the Marydel firehouse in December.
According to State Troopers, on December 29th, just before midnight, police responded to the Marydel Fire Company on Firehouse Lane on reports of an attempted burglary. There, fire company personnel told police the front door of the firehouse was being shaken and they had seen a man running away when they went to check on it. Firehouse occupants then told police they recognized the man from a previous burglary.
Police say several members of the firehouse attempted to find the suspect, but the man attempted to enter the building a second time through the exterior kitchen door while they were looking. He fled when he noticed another occupant inside, according to police.
This week, on January 17th, Daniel Santangelo, 23, was taken into custody during a traffic stop. Santangelo was charged with Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree, a felony, in relation to the incident in December. He was then released of his own recognizance.