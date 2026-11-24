MARYLAND - Maryland's Attorney General will not be reopening a 2012 police-restraint death case of Worcester County man Yekuna McDonald.
The Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday they finished reviewing the investigative file from the 32-year-old Black man's death on June 1, 2012, after being restrained by officers from the Pocomoke City Police Department and Worcester County Sheriff's Office on May 29 of the same year.
This review was prompted by a statewide audit ordered last year to look at 41 police-custody deaths that happened between 2003 and 2019 that independent medical examiners determined should have been classified as homicides. The AG's office says since the audit's finding were released, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not changed the manner of cause of death certifications in any of the cases.
According to the National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME) in their guide for manner of death classification, a homicide classification on a death certification is not a legal term. They call it a "neutral" term that does not indicate criminal intent. Establishing criminal intent or culpability must be determined through a legal process.
For McDonald's case, the AG's office says they looked at materials from law enforcement authorities, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and McDonald's family. They say back in June 2012, the OCME performed McDonald's autopsy and ruled the manner of death could not be determined. The State's Attorney's Office for Worcester County decided not to pursue criminal charges after McDonald's death. After the AG's review, they say they did not find enough evidence to prove criminal culpability beyond a reasonable doubt, and they agree with the Worcester County State's Attorney's decision.
The AG adds after requests from some families and counsel, they are no longer publicly releasing additional details from the investigative files of the OCME audit cases.
This is the second Eastern Shore case the AG has determined there is no sufficient evidence to reopen the police-restraint-related death case. In September, the AG decided not to reopen a Wicomico County case involving a Maryland State Trooper.
The Office of the Attorney General says they will provide McDonald’s family with an opportunity to review materials in the investigative file.