MARYLAND -- With thunderstorm and tornado possibilities across Delmarva on Monday, Maryland State Agencies are advising drivers on how to handle potentially dangerous driving scenarios.
Traffic Light Outages
With the possibility of power outages due to severe weather, Maryland State Police are reminding drivers how to approach an intersection if the traffic lights were to stop working.
State police are asking drivers to approach intersections with either flashing red traffic lights or non-working traffic lights, as if it were a four-way stop. Officials ask that drivers come to a complete stop, look both ways, and yield to vehicles on the right if the drivers approach at the same time.
For intersections with flashing yellow lights, state police are asking drivers to proceed with caution and watch for other drivers and pedestrians.
In either scenario, if law enforcement is directing traffic, State Police ask that drivers follow the officer's directions.
Flooded Streets
Ocean City Police took to Facebook on Monday to pass along a safety message from the Maryland Department of Emergency Management regarding the potential of flooded roads. Police officials are asking drivers, both in Ocean City and across the state, to be wary of low-lying roads as rain continues to fall. OCPD said certain downtown roads in Ocean City can be problem areas for flooding.
Authorities are asking drivers to update car emergency kits, suggesting that food, water, blankets, batteries, jumper cables, a glass breaker, and a seat belt cutter be included.
Officials are also suggesting that drivers know the flood risk of the area they live in by checking their flood zone on MDEM's website. Authorities are also asking drivers to remember the phrase 'Turn Around, Don't Drown' when approaching water-covered roadways, and ask that drivers instead find alternate routes.
The Maryland State Police are also asking drivers to practice safe driving during any inclement weather. That includes ensuring wipers and headlights are on, slowing down, and being prepared for wind gusts.