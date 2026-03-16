Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.