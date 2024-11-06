DELMARVA. -- The Republican Party picked up several key wins on Tuesday, November 5th. The biggest one, of course, is the presidential race, and local officials believe that will impact offshore wind projects off our coast.
Republicans Donald J. Trump and JD Vance won the presidential election. Republicans now hold the majority in the U.S. Senate, and it appears the U.S. House is trending in that direction.
Worcester Commission President Chip Bertino believes the red wave will bode well locally.
"We'll have an open pathway of communication to the Trump Administration as well as our own Andy Harris, who will also be in the majority again, have the ear of a Republican president," said Bertino. "We'll be able to finally break through and get our concerns heard."
Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Magdeburger also feels the current administration has ignored economic and environmental impacts. She hopes a Republican majority will be more sympathetic.
"Wind may have a place in our energy plan, but not off our shores," said Magdeburger."It's just a bad idea andI'm hoping that with a new administration and a new review of those issues, that they will come out and say this has no place."
As for how the new administration feels, Vice-President Elect JD Vance was quoted on Joe Rogan's podcast last week saying, "I think wind is the biggest scam out there."
U.S. Wind, however, does not seem deterred, even though it has a project moving forward off Maryland's coast.
CEO Jeff Grybowski sent WBOC the following statement:
"U.S. Wind congratulates President-elect Trump on his decisive election victory and his focus on American prosperity,”said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “Our project will help the region with its critical need for more electricity. America can achieve energy abundance and put many Americans to work building the power plants of the future.”
Maryland Governor Wes Moore has been a big proponent of offshore wind projects off Maryland's coast. We reached out to his office on Wednesday to see if Moore had any concerns with Republicans taking the White House and Senate, but we did not hear back.