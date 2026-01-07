MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Wednesday it is awarding more than $5.3 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding to communities across the state, including several projects on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The Fiscal Year 2026 funding will support 11 projects in nine counties, aimed at expanding affordable housing, improving infrastructure, and enhancing accessibility in rural communities.
“Many of the greatest small towns in America are right here in Maryland,” said Secretary Jake Day in a statement. “By investing support in the visions of rural Maryland leaders, together we can ensure that every corner of this state has a path toward a bright future.”
On the Eastern Shore, Wicomico County will receive $800,000 to upgrade the Town of Willards’ water treatment plant with cellular and web-based controllers to improve efficiency. The town of Hebron will also receive $800,000 to make improvements to its sewage treatment facility.
Additional Eastern Shore funding includes $300,000 each for housing rehabilitation programs in Somerset, Worcester, and Wicomico counties, projects expected to assist dozens of low- and moderate-income households with repairs and safety improvements.
Since Maryland’s CDBG program began in 1987, the state has awarded more than $335 million to local governments for more than 1,100 projects, leveraging more than $1.3 billion in additional public and private investment, according to the department.
A full list of funded projects is available through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.