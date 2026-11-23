MARYLAND – Maryland has approved nearly 40 affordable housing developments for a new property tax exemption since the program launched in July, Gov. Wes Moore announced.
The exemption eliminates state and local property taxes for qualifying affordable housing projects owned, in whole or in part, by nonprofit housing corporations.
The program was created through legislation passed during this year's legislative session and signed into law by Moore. It is intended to reduce development costs and remove barriers to building affordable housing across the state.
To qualify, at least 50% of a development's units must have rent restrictions for households earning no more than 60% of the area's median income. Projects must also receive approval through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program or a local government.
Eligible nonprofit owners must apply through the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation and provide documentation verifying their nonprofit status and business registration in Maryland.
Projects in Baltimore City and those that received funding from a local jurisdiction before July 1, 2026, are not eligible.
The department aims to process applications within 30 business days, though processing times may vary depending on application volume.
Moore said the exemption is part of his administration's broader effort to address the state's housing shortage and make it easier to build more homes.
The administration has also pursued changes to construction methods, workforce development and permitting to help move housing projects forward.