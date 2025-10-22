MARYLAND - The Maryland Board of Public Works announced they have approved $3.8 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to local governments for outdoor recreational improvements and land conservation in 12 counties, including Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, Wicomico, and Worcester counties.
Maryland DNR officials say more than $1.5 million in funding from Project Open Space - Local was approved for twelve projects. On Delmarva, state officials say $640,000 was approved from the Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Program for Caroline and Wicomico counties. In Caroline County, the money will improve safe access to North County Regional Park in Greensboro by installing signs and turn lanes on State Highway 313. In Wicomico County, the funding will build a new park, called North Prong Park, in Salisbury. The park is planned for Lake Street and will have paved paths and a parking lot.
In Dorchester County, $350,000 from the Greenspace Equity Program will go towards building a trail on an old railroad line in Cambridge, connecting Washington St. to Woods Rd.
In Queen Anne's County, over $830,000 will go towards permanently conserving 151 acres in the Lands End Rural Legacy Area. Officials say this will preserve "productive agricultural land" near another block of over 2,000 acres of protected land.
The Board of Public Works is Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.