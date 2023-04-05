Maryland Awaits Possible $15/hour Minimum Wage Increase Acceleration By Gov. Moore

ST. MICHAELS, Md. - A $15/hour minimum wage in Maryland may be here sooner than you think.
A bill to speed up the process of increasing it is now on Governor Wes Moore's desk awaiting signature. If signed, $15 an hour would be the minimum wage starting Jan. 1, one year sooner than the current pace.
In St. Michael's most businesses we spoke with say they are already paying $15 and hour or more. They say, because of competition with other restaurants, that's to keep their employees. An increase in minimum wage would require them to increase as well and with some trying to stay afloat already they say another bump in pay is a concern.
Gina Werner who owns Gina's Café in St. Michaels and another across the bridge says, "My main expense- I mean what gobbles up everything is payroll. Every two weeks I get sick to my stomach because it's my biggest expense."
Crrently minimum wage in Maryland is $13.25/ an hour.
If the bill becomes law, Jan. 2024 will bring a $15 minimum wage instead of 14, which would be the next step under the current law.
The acceleration would also tie increases in the state's minimum wage in the future to inflation. While it's a plus for employees to be paid more a year ahead of time, local businesses say they worry it will drive customers away.
Werner added, "I know I'm not alone, but it's so very high. What this is going to do is the owners who are already paying people $15, it's then just gonna go up and up and up. Then the prices are going to rise, and then people will think twice about going out."
Donna Archambault who owns St. Michaels running company says there is a concern of her start-up business surviving, but she understands the need for an acceleration. She says, "I feel pretty strongly about the minimum wage being raised, and I'm a big proponent of making sure that the people who are making minimum wage get taken care of. It's been a little tough for everyone, but especially for those folks."
Governor Moore campaigned on increasing the minimum wage faster in Maryland and has testified during this legislative session about the importance of the bill.