SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband has awarded Talkie Communications $9.8 million in grant funding to build fiber-optic broadband internet service in Wicomico County.
With support from the Wicomico County Executive’s Office, Talkie Communications applied for and has been awarded grant funding from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband to construct fiber-optic broadband internet service in Wicomico County. The coordination between Wicomico County’s Executive Office, the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband, and Talkie Communications will make broadband internet service available for purchase to more than 700 homes and businesses that are currently unserved in Wicomico County.
The total estimated cost of the project is $13.3 million. The Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband is providing grant funding in the amount of $9.8 million. Talkie
Communications is paying the estimated $3.5 million unfunded balance. No county funds are being used for this project. Once started, the project is estimated to take up to three years to complete.
“This grant award will significantly enhance the ability to provide broadband internet service availability to unserved residences and businesses here in Wicomico County and we will continue to explore additional opportunities," said Acting Wicomico County Executive John Psota.